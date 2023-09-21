ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.2% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $42,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

