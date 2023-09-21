ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $163.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.09. The stock has a market cap of $441.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,010,695 shares of company stock valued at $930,569,792. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.