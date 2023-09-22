0x (ZRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $157.12 Million

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $157.12 million and $10.62 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0x

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0x is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

