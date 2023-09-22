11,682 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 567.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after buying an additional 1,636,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average is $112.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.50%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

