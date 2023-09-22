123,829 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,516,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.76.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

