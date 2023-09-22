13,114 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Acquired by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJUL. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 5,506.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 722,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after buying an additional 709,761 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $1,618,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EJUL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,517. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

