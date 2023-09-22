1,465 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,427,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $176,499,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,200 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.85.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 0.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.95.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,123,159. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares in the company, valued at $141,644,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $1,528,282.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,123,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,664 shares of company stock valued at $113,526,822 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

