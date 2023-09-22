14,711 Shares in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADEA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $7,540,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adeia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. Adeia Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.17 million. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 55.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.14%.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

