16,500 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.