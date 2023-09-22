1irstGold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $727,828.33 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded 85.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for about $9.00 or 0.00033765 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $727,828.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

