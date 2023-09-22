2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 2.1%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 208,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 377,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
