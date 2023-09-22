30,445 Shares in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Westlake Chemical Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 16,498 shares of company stock worth $373,427 over the last 90 days.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.4714 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on WLKP

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.