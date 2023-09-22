3EDGE Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 61,537 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,985,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,701,445. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

