3EDGE Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,896 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,372,997 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

