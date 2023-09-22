3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $1.29 Million Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF accounts for about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 1.24% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CEFS traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $17.80. 121,820 shares of the stock were exchanged. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Announces Dividend

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

