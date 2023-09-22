3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $119.50 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,705 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.0% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.41% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $119,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 70,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $553,000. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,621,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,555.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,657. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average is $96.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

