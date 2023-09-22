3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $127.46 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 9.6% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 1.03% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $127,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $97.11. The stock had a trading volume of 165,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,592. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

