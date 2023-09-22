3EDGE Asset Management LP Invests $628,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.20% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA:IAPR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.40. 831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,504. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

