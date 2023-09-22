3EDGE Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI)

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF comprises about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,016,000.
Shares of BATS BKGI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99.
The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
