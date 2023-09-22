3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 26,663 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

3EDGE Asset Management LP cut its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,663 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $705,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,013. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

