3EDGE Asset Management LP Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

3EDGE Asset Management LP trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

