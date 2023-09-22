3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in 3M by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 91,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MMM opened at $97.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.