400 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $269.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

