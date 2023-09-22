561,270 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 561,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $3,278,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 265,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,862,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

CubeSmart Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:CUBE opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.95%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

