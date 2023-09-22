615 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $357.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

