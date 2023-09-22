626 Financial LLC Has $824,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

626 Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $435.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

