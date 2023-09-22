85,789 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Bought by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,789 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. Taylor Morrison Home makes up approximately 1.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $6,645,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.13. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,638,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,331.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,666 shares of company stock worth $14,305,819. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

