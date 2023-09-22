89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.80. 438,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,515,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

The company has a current ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 89bio by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,817 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,352,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,838,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

