AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Acquires $30,085.00 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $56.68 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.83.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. AAON’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

