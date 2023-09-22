AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.67.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

VLVLY stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. AB Volvo has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

