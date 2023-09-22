Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2194 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Acadian Timber Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACAZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

