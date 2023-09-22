Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.94

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.94 and last traded at C$5.08, with a volume of 7702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accord Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Accord Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 379.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$48.02 million, a P/E ratio of 152.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of C$17.93 million during the quarter.

Accord Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

