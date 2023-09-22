ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $29.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 16.4% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $29,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $142.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

