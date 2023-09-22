ACT Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ACT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 11.8% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $20,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after acquiring an additional 358,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.31 and a 200-day moving average of $234.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

