ACT Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,174,000 after buying an additional 146,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 33.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after buying an additional 1,654,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after buying an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.50 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Raymond James raised their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.