Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 53,584 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,584 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 26.7% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 228,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 105,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.98.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.98. 8,037,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,694,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

