Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 10,377 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after buying an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,592,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,795 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 559,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,342. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on STWD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

