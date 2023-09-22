Adams Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

AMGN traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,317. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

