Adams Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,507 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 394,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

