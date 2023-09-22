Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,297,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,102,596. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $112.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.