Adams Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,583 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 74,348 shares during the period. HP makes up approximately 1.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

HPQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,092. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,643,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,030,824 shares of company stock worth $116,034,788 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.