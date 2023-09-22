Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 10,986 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.44. 1,361,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,510,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

