Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 17,120 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,120 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Motco lifted its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,029,697,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 547,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

