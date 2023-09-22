Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 38,274 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,274 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.