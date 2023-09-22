AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.26

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 545168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $793.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

In related news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $126,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 903,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 18,307.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.