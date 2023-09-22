ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.56 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $800.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.81.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,113,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,673,360.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,513.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $2,317,529.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,113,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,673,360.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,175. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 32,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 814,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 649,198 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $782,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

