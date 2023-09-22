Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Sells $138,520.80 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $513.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $532.11 and its 200-day moving average is $447.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.15.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

