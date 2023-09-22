Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,518 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,962 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $513.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $532.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.20. The company has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.15.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

