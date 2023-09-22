Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.59) target price on the stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at GBX 191.42 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233.36. The stock has a market cap of £415.78 million, a PE ratio of 2,127.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.61. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 165.60 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.50 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,222.22%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.