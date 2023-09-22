Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.59) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.50% from the stock’s current price.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance
Shares of AMS opened at GBX 191.42 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 165.60 ($2.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.50 ($3.77). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.36. The company has a market capitalization of £415.78 million, a PE ratio of 2,127.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.61.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
