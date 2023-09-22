Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.59) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.50% from the stock’s current price.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMS opened at GBX 191.42 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 165.60 ($2.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.50 ($3.77). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.36. The company has a market capitalization of £415.78 million, a PE ratio of 2,127.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

